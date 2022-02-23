Florida Blue Alert canceled for sex offender after deputy shot, authorities say



A registered sex offender is being sought in Florida after a deputy shot and escaped Tuesday night, according to investigators.

A blue alert was issued for Gregory Ryan Midema, 33, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after a Taylor County deputy was fatally wounded near the Big Bend area, FOX30 Jacksonville reported.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has revoked the Blue Alert, which alerted Floridians if a law enforcement officer was injured or killed while on duty in an update released Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. No further details were released.

The deputy, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, WTXL-TV reported. Details of the deputy’s condition or how he was injured were not immediately available.

Medema was last seen in Perry, Florida, before the warning was issued. He was believed to be traveling in a 2000 gold Chrysler Sebring with a dark convertible top. Authorities warned citizens not to approach Maidema.

According to online FDLE records, Miedema is a registered sex offender in the state. According to records, he was convicted in 2011 of having sex with a minor and having child pornography while in the military.

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference later Wednesday.