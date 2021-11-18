Florida Curtails Coronavirus Mandates, Reflecting Wishes of Vaccine Skeptics
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Earlier this year, Governor Ron Desantis promoted coronavirus vaccines in Florida, visited the retired community and hospitals, and celebrated the people who took their shots.
But it was a strangely different picture this week, when Florida’s lieutenant governor, Jeanette Nunez, was the keynote speaker at a rally organized by anti-vaccination activists on the steps of the state capital.
The shocking scene in Florida gave a landslide victory to vaccine suspects and pushed the state further away from the guidance of federal public health officials, reflecting how a highly political epidemic unfolded as Republican-controlled states faced widespread efforts by the Biden administration. To make it easier.
Probably no state has been more aggressive than Florida, where Mr. Desantis and his allies are betting that anger over public health restrictions that turned Republicans into voters in this month’s election in Virginia, New Jersey and other states will increase their political base and deter voters. Looking forward to mid-2022. Shri. Desantis is considered the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidency.
The evolving strategy has reversed traditional politics in Florida, creating tensions between Republican state lawmakers and big business, one of their major constituencies, while leaving a small minority of Democratic legislators to defend local government efforts to control the virus.
Almost entirely on party lines, Republicans on Wednesday passed four bills to reduce the mask and vaccine ordinance, the culmination of a three-day special legislature session convened by Mr. Desantis so quickly that even Republican leaders were surprised. The session was urgently needed to counter federal government extremism, Mr. Desantis argued.
“No Floridian should lose his job because of the covid shots,” said Mr. Desantis, who has decided to reject vaccinations as “jobs” or “injections.” “It’s a personal decision that people should be able to make.”
Movements against vaccination requirements have empowered groups whose views on vaccines have received a bit of a push from Republican legislators, who have walked out of Florida politics in the past.
“Their caucus has been hijacked,” said Rep. Ramon Alexander, a Democrat from Tallahassee. “It’s a threat to democracy.”
Mr. Desantis and Republican lawmakers insisted they support the Covid-19 vaccine – and in many cases have taken it.
“No one argues that the vaccine doesn’t work,” said Zephyrhills Republican Senator Danny Burgess on the Senate floor. “Thank God we have the vaccine.”
House Speaker Chris Sprolls, a Palm Harbor Republican, said the new law is intended to allow Florida residents to make their own decisions.
“We’ve got to get to the point where everyone is losing weight,” he said. “You can be for vaccines or for people to get vaccinated and yet the government does not support compulsory vaccination on a large scale.”
Similar paradigm shifts are taking place in other Republican-controlled states, including Texas, where past business leaders have often reflected their interests in the actions of legislators. Now, the same legislators are fulfilling the wishes of activists opposing covid vaccination in the name of promoting independence instead.
In addition to Florida, at least five other states, according to the National Council of State Legislatures, have considered or convened special sessions on contingency orders.
About 60,800 people have died due to Covid-19 in Florida. The state was hit hard by the virus this summer, when delta-type hospitals in the state were overcrowded at any given time during the epidemic. That wave has burned itself out, and in recent days new cases and hospitalizations have reached some of the lowest levels in the country. According to federal data, about 61 percent of Florida’s population is fully vaccinated, slightly higher than the national average.
Critics of the governor have said the fight against his orders resulted in unnecessary deaths. During this summer’s surge, Florida experienced the worst daily deaths, when vaccines were already widely available.
As cases escalated, Mr. Desantis fought local school districts and governments that needed masks or vaccines, withheld funds, imposed fines, or took them to court. (Most school districts have now loosened their mask restrictions in light of the declining levels of the virus.)
The DeSantis administration declared a coronavirus emergency in June. This led to the closure of state-run mass vaccination and testing sites. Unlike the vaccine first came out, the governor did not give people a big push to booster or vaccinate their children.
Instead, Mr. Desantis has encouraged police officers to travel to Florida if they leave an out-of-state law enforcement agency because they do not want to be vaccinated. In August, he said that whether or not someone is vaccinated “does not really affect me or anyone else” – although more people get vaccinated, it benefits the community as a whole.
The following month, Governor Gainesville stood on a platform next to a city employee who falsely claimed that the coronavirus vaccine “changes your RNA” and did not challenge his assertion. “I don’t remember him saying that, so I didn’t say anything,” Mr Desantis said the next day.
The governor’s feud with vaccine skeptics may have begun in April, when Mr Desantis publicly refused to shoot Johnson & Johnson, joking that he did not need to show his biceps. (He has since declined to say whether he has received the recommended booster.)
In September, Shri. Dr. Desantis is the new surgeon general of Florida. Joseph A. Ladapo, masked and vaccinated as a suspect, did not disclose whether he had been vaccinated. The Florida Department of Health, under their guidance, will have significant authority over how state law enforcement acts.
Last month, when Boca Raton went to meet with Democrat Senator Tina Polsky, Dr. Ladapo refused to wear the mask, even after she said her condition was serious and told him to do so. She later revealed that she had recently undergone surgery for breast cancer.
On Wednesday, Ms. Polsky met with Dr. From the election of Ladapo’s governor to the tolerance of anti-vaccination activists of Republican MPs who drew Legislative Committee meetings this week.
“You can all say you’re pro-vaccine and anti-order, but these actions are playing out for this crowd,” she said on the Senate floor.
Many legislators were concerned that businesses would retain the ability to impose orders; They already have several large employers in the state, including Disney. And business owners, he said, don’t want to face conflicting state and federal laws.
The Biden administration has ordered federal employees and contractors, as well as employees of healthcare companies receiving Medicare and Medicaid, to be vaccinated. Several states with conservative governors, including Florida, have already challenged those federal orders in court.
In the end, the lawmakers did not go as far as the governor expected.
He banned vaccination orders for public school districts and local governments and gave parents full discretion over whether students should be vaccinated or wear masks. (The Desantis administration last month fined Leon County अनिवार्य 3.5 million for making vaccination mandatory for its employees – $ 5,000 per person.)
They allowed vaccine orders for private businesses as long as companies included exemptions for medical and religious reasons that were expected to be more comprehensive than federal concessions. Employees may also opt out if they wish to be tested from time to time or if they wish to wear protective equipment such as masks. Employers will have to pay for tests or provide masks.
The legislature also fined employers with 100 or more workers $ 50,000 per violation (and a penalty of $ 10,000 for minor employers) for making vaccinations mandatory outside of permissible guidelines.
Legislators allocated $ 1 million to the governor’s office to study occupational safety and health administration quitting, a clear blow to the Biden administration’s workplace order.
Democrats strongly opposed the new law.
“Does this bill really try to keep Florida residents safe?” Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat, said she contracted covid while pregnant last year. “Or was it designed to launch a presidential campaign for our governor?”
