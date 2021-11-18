About 60,800 people have died due to Covid-19 in Florida. The state was hit hard by the virus this summer, when delta-type hospitals in the state were overcrowded at any given time during the epidemic. That wave has burned itself out, and in recent days new cases and hospitalizations have reached some of the lowest levels in the country. According to federal data, about 61 percent of Florida’s population is fully vaccinated, slightly higher than the national average.

Critics of the governor have said the fight against his orders resulted in unnecessary deaths. During this summer’s surge, Florida experienced the worst daily deaths, when vaccines were already widely available.

As cases escalated, Mr. Desantis fought local school districts and governments that needed masks or vaccines, withheld funds, imposed fines, or took them to court. (Most school districts have now loosened their mask restrictions in light of the declining levels of the virus.)

The DeSantis administration declared a coronavirus emergency in June. This led to the closure of state-run mass vaccination and testing sites. Unlike the vaccine first came out, the governor did not give people a big push to booster or vaccinate their children.

Instead, Mr. Desantis has encouraged police officers to travel to Florida if they leave an out-of-state law enforcement agency because they do not want to be vaccinated. In August, he said that whether or not someone is vaccinated “does not really affect me or anyone else” – although more people get vaccinated, it benefits the community as a whole.

The following month, Governor Gainesville stood on a platform next to a city employee who falsely claimed that the coronavirus vaccine “changes your RNA” and did not challenge his assertion. “I don’t remember him saying that, so I didn’t say anything,” Mr Desantis said the next day.

The governor’s feud with vaccine skeptics may have begun in April, when Mr Desantis publicly refused to shoot Johnson & Johnson, joking that he did not need to show his biceps. (He has since declined to say whether he has received the recommended booster.)