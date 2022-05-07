Florida Dem’s ’embarrassing’ Zoom call during House committee meeting may violate ethics rules, watchdog says



Exclusive: Florida Democratic Ripa. Val Demings spoke of his Senate candidacy at a virtual event while remotely attending congressional hearings, and a conservative watchdog group said it could violate House ethics.

Demings remotely attended the April 5 meeting of the House Judiciary Committee, at the same time, he joined an over-zoom for his campaign for the U.S. Senate, according to a complaint by the Accountability and Civic Trust obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

“It’s not just an embarrassing moment [Demings]And for the House, however, there appears to be a serious breach of the rule, “said the complaint sent to the Office of the State of Congressional Ethics.

During the committee’s hearing on the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, Demings used House rules to allow delegates to travel long distances to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Demings voted in favor of the amendment, but a campaign video showed that he apologized to the Judiciary Committee for listening so that it would be his turn to respond to the roll call.

“Of course I was very much looking forward to being with the Duval Caucasus, and here I am stuck in a markup of the judiciary so I apologize for the background noise, but of course I hear hearings there, so I know when it’s time to vote,” by Demings FACT. Says in a recording obtained.

Demings Sen runs to remove Marco Rubio, R-Fla. And joins April 5 Duval County Democratic Black Caucus In court Jacksonville, Florida, Democrats – a coalition he must win the general election.

“You all know my opponent in this race, the one who votes against the good things for Florida,” Demings said of Rubio. “Anyone who really doesn’t … I’m sorry, I’m waiting for my name to be called. Anyone who doesn’t believe in climate change says winter, spring, summer and autumn. I’m running against someone who likes to pay for games.” Choose winners and losers based on power. Just wait a second. No, no. Okay, I’m sorry, thank you all very much. Um, and also, don’t like to show off for my opponents.

In a video of the committee meeting, Demings was heard voting remotely on several amendments.

Demings was far from the only committee member remotely tuned. In fact, the chairman of the Judicial Committee Ripa. Jerry Nadler, DNY, had to remind the delegate more than once to “silence themselves if they did not vote.”

Deming’s campaign supports Carville backing, but remains silent on comments about unvaccinated punching

The House has general rules stating that members will “always treat themselves in a way that is credibly reflected in the House,” and FACT alleges that while Deming’s participation in an official committee at a political event requires a disconnect between campaigning and violating congressional rules.

“Demings’ dual presence at events shows that he chose to attend the committee hearings, not because of COVID-19 epidemics, but to speak out in a campaign – apparently against the authorized purpose of the rule mentioned in the House resolution, 965, which is far from home due to COVID-19 emergency.” Sets parameters for management.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended the rules for proxy voting, including allowances, for remote attendance at congressional hearings in March. Sergeant at Arms William Walker, in consultation with U.S. Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan, wrote that “the public health emergency is effective because of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.”

Demings, a former Orlando police chief, is running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate and is likely to face Rubio in the November midterm elections.

The Demings office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.