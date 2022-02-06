Florida deputies arrest 3 men after Jewish college student assaulted at neo-Nazi rally



Florida deputies have arrested three people in connection with a neo-Nazi rally where a Jewish college student was assaulted, authorities said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Bert Calucci, 45, and Joshua Terrell, 46, were each charged with battery hate crimes, while Jason Brown, 47, was charged with grand theft.

Kaluchi, Terrell and Brown are members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest neo-Nazi parties in the country, officials said.

On January 29, the OCSO received calls for 20 protesters to assemble at the Alpha Trail and Waterford Lake Parkway. Witnesses reported that members of the group were displaying Nazi symbols and shouting anti-Semitic slogans in vehicles.

San Francisco apologizes for historic Asian anti-racism; 4th California City to do so

At one point, clashes broke out between protesters and pedestrians, but no arrests were made.

University of Central Florida student David Newstat, who is Jewish, told WOFL-TV that he was driven by the group and condemned their hatred, while others surrounded his car and persuaded a neo-Nazi to spit on him.

“I’m trying to get to the store, to Target, and I’m coming home, and I’m being reprimanded by the Nazis,” Newstat said. “My grandfather survived. Other members of my family survived the Holocaust and later immigrated to the United States. It is very sad to see such people become so ignorant and create so much hatred in their hearts.”

NYPD searches for suspect in alleged attack on trans girl outside high school

Newstat said he then got out of his car and started recording the group and pushed a protester who spat at him. He said protesters then punched, kicked and kicked him.

Investigators have seen footage of the incident and say Newstat was repeatedly punched by Terrell and sprayed with pepper spray after pushing an elderly protester to the ground, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Brown then stole the victim’s $ 1,000 Apple iPhone 13, which was later found to be “damaged out of repair,” according to an affidavit released by the sheriff’s office.

The next day, the team gathered at an overpass but the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol authorities said they had broken them.

Online prison and court records did not list whether Terrell, Kaluchi or Brown had attorneys who could comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.