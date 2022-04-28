Florida deputy-involved shooting at Target leaves 1 dead, 3 injured



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

At least one person was killed and three others were injured when gunmen opened fire on a target store in Kisimi, Florida on Friday evening, according to reports.

Two Osiola County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the shooting, and both are OK, Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation did not go into detail about the shooting, which the officer in charge of investigating the shootings involved reported to Fox 35 in Orlando.

“It’s an officer shooting. Two of our officers are involved,” Lopez told reporters in a brief statement, according to Orlando’s WKMG-TV. “They are OK. We have a dead man and we are fully cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.”

One victim was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and later died, Orlando’s Fox 35 reported. Two were injured and another was stabbed while fleeing the scene.

Their condition was not reported.

Authorities have not released any other information about the shooting.