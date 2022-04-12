Florida detectives seeking suspect in attempted broad daylight kidnapping of child, authorities say



Detectives in Florida are searching for a suspect seen in a video of a child being abducted in broad daylight on Monday.

The bomber struck shortly after 7:30 a.m. in front of Downtown Orlando near Seymour Boulevard and Dahlia Drive. Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators have released surveillance video showing the suspect approaching a child, who is seen wearing a backpack, as they walk down the street. The suspect appears to be placing their hands on the child’s face before following the child through the eyes of the camera.

The child was able to escape, the sheriff’s office said. No immediate information was given about the children or their condition.

Restaurant owner Carla Aguirre, who captured the incident on video, told WKMG-TV that many children in the area were wandering alone.

“Little kids,” Aguirre said. “I’m talking about 5, 6, 7, 10 year olds. As parents and teachers we need to be more careful.”

Detectives said the suspect’s car was believed to be a white Toyota RAV4. Details about the suspect were not immediately available.

Authorities have contacted Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 if they have information about the incident.