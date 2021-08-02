Florida Faces its Worst Coronavirus Wave Yet

As the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus ravages the unvaccinated population in the United States, Florida is experiencing its highest number of cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

But the state is still about a month away from its peak, according to an epidemiologist who had followed the scope of the virus there.

“In the short and long term, cases are going to explode,” Edwin Michael, professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, Tampa said Monday. “We expect cases to peak in the first week of September. There will be 68,000 new cases, four times the number of cases in January. “

Dr Michael is modeling coronavirus predictions statewide and in every county in Florida, and his team’s work is used by officials and hospitals to support pandemic plans and responses.