Florida family discovers giant alligator ‘taking a dip’ in swimming pool



A Florida family woke as much as a loud noise in their yard and found an 11-foot-long alligator going for a evening swim in their pool, authorities stated Tuesday.

The giant gator, 10 ft, 11 inches lengthy and weighing 550 kilos, ripped via the display across the Deep Creek family’s lane, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Workplace stated.

“Water Security Month, Tip # 37: At all times verify your pool earlier than diving!” The sheriff’s workplace stated in a Fb submit.

A customer to the sheriff’s workplace shared a picture of Gator diving into “good, cool water.”

A deputy from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee (FWC) and an alligator trapper labored collectively to cease the wayward gator.

It was not instantly clear the place Gator was introduced after officers prevented him from swimming.

“In the event you see an alligator leaving it alone, give it its distance,” Dan Costel, co-curator of reptiles and fish at Lori Park Zoo in Tampa, instructed FOX13 Tampa.

The FWC says the alligator mating season normally happens in Could or June, when hatching takes place from August to September.