Florida father accused of beating son over iPad purchases: police



A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly beating up his son after the child bought an iPad, police said.

Andrew Wayne Atkarson, 33, was arrested in Palm Coast on criminal child abuse charges when police said he hit his child, 9, and repeatedly threw him against a wall and other household items, Daytona Beach News-Journal reported. News-Journal reported.

The alleged incident happened on February 3 and was reported to police after the child’s mother picked him up from school and noticed wounds all over his body, including both eyes, police said.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley said in a press release that the father could have restricted access to his son’s device but crossed a legal line when he hit him.

“No child should tolerate what this man has done to his child. It seems this man has no control over his anger,” Staley said. “Parents have the right to govern their children but they cannot go overboard, which is what happened in this case.”

“I am grateful that the mother reported her observation and the work that our detectives and DCF have done in this case to protect the children,” he added. “Victims of child abuse often have to live with that scar forever.”

When the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) Child Protection Team interviewed Atkarson about the incident at Daytona Beach, the father admitted to crossing the line.

“It simply came to our notice then – Punished them a bit, “Atkarson said in a statement.

Atkarson has a long criminal record and was on trial in 2017 for a criminal battery arrest.

“Atkarson’s pre-2004 charges include batteries, ordinary batteries, general assault, criminals, batteries, batteries by a prisoner, batteries fired with a deadly weapon, possession / manufacture / sale, dangerous weapons, control, re-control. Stolen property. , Vehicle theft, car jacking, obstruction / prevention of public officer, intrusion, violent arrest prevention, examination violation, and reckless intoxication, “the police statement said.