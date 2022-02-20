Florida fire rescue crews break through wall to rescue pair trapped in elevator on 37th floor



Outside fire rescue team Miami , Florida A lift breaks through the walls of the shaft to rescue people trapped in the elevator.

“On Thursday afternoon, #MDFR responded to two people trapped inside an elevator on the 37th floor of a high rise at 160 Street and Collins Avenue on Sunny Isles Beach,” the Miami Dead Fire Rescue said. Post Thursday on Instagram. “To proceed with the limited space rescue operation, the technical crew broke through the wall to reach the elevator shaft and then gained free access and dragged the two men safely. No injuries were reported.”

Pictures posted on Instagram show rescuers smashing concrete with hammers and then using flashlights to identify the two trapped people.

Both persons were evacuated without being injured.

Instagram users praised the rescue workers’ efforts and expressed concern for the two people trapped inside.

“Hands down when it comes to technological rescue MDFD is the best in the world!” One Instagram user wrote.

“It’s scary, glad they’re doing well,” wrote another Instagram user.