Florida food truck explosion at seafood festival leaves 1 injured, police say

3 days ago
A person has been severely burned in a food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida over the weekend, authorities say.

The food truck was a part of the Vero Seaside Seafood Festival in Riverside Park, the Vero Seaside Police Division stated.

Small airplane crashes on Florida bridge, 1 in

The burn sufferer was airlifted to the burn unit of the Orlando Regional Medical Heart for his accidents. Police haven’t launched any details about the sufferer or his accidents.

A person was severely burned when a food truck exploded at a seafood festival in Vero Seaside on Saturday, authorities stated.
(Vero Seaside Police Division)

No different accidents have been reported.

Police have launched footage of the scene the place the roof blew up the food truck and its partitions collapsed on the surface.

Indian River County Fire Rescue and State Fire Marshal Office Investigators were investigating the blast.

(Vero Seaside Police Division)

It was not instantly clear what prompted the food truck to blow up. Indian River County Fireplace Rescue and State Fireplace Marshal Workplace investigators have been investigating the scene.

Police have not released any further information about the victim.

(Vero Seaside Police Division)

Regardless of the incident, the maritime festival was open to the general public.

