Florida food truck explosion at seafood festival leaves 1 injured, police say



A person has been severely burned in a food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida over the weekend, authorities say.

The food truck was a part of the Vero Seaside Seafood Festival in Riverside Park, the Vero Seaside Police Division stated.

The burn sufferer was airlifted to the burn unit of the Orlando Regional Medical Heart for his accidents. Police haven’t launched any details about the sufferer or his accidents.

No different accidents have been reported.

Police have launched footage of the scene the place the roof blew up the food truck and its partitions collapsed on the surface.

It was not instantly clear what prompted the food truck to blow up. Indian River County Fireplace Rescue and State Fireplace Marshal Workplace investigators have been investigating the scene.

Regardless of the incident, the maritime festival was open to the general public.