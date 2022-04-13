Florida Gov. DeSantis says funds are in place to bus illegal migrants out of his state



Florida Govt. Ron Descentis Although the White House recently rejected a similar proposal by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as a “publicity stunt,” he remains adamant that he will relocate illegal immigrants held in Florida.

A spokesman for Descentis’ office told Gadget Clock Digital that the transportation of illegal immigrants from Florida was included in the governor’s recent budget recommendations. The state legislature’s proposed budget includes $ 12 million for the Florida Department of Transportation to remove and relocate illegal immigrants from Florida.

“The legislature has made this a priority, along with the governor’s other priorities, to protect Floridians from the damaging effects of the Biden border crisis,” said a spokesman for Desantis.

DeSantis has suggested Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard as a destination for such immigrants, but his office explained that they could be sent to “other” progressive “states whose governors support blatant violations of federal immigration law.”

“It is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside illegally in our state; we have not agreed to Biden’s open-border agenda,” his office said. The new budget is before July 1.

He made the remarks while signing last week No Patient Left Alone Act By law, DeSantis says he will send Illegal immigrants Those who are “dumped” in the Sunshine State are in the Sanctuary State as well President Biden Its home state is Delaware.

Desantis also discussed the Biden administration End of Title 42 Health policy, which has given the administration the power to prevent people from entering the country during a health crisis, e.g. COVID-19 Extreme.

In November, DeSantis Says Dozens of immigrant flights landed in Florida at the behest of the Biden administration, and he threatened to send their buses to Delaware at the time.

