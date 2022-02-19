World

Florida helicopter crashes into ocean near crowded beach

31 seconds ago
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A helicopter crashed into the sea near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon. Miami Beach Police Department.

The incident happened around 10:10 a.m. Saturday near 10th Street Beach and two people inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, police say.

The Florida Toddler leaves Daycare, goes into traffic, video shows

The Miami Beach Police Department said a helicopter crashed into the sea near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon.

(@StanthemanAVFC / Twitter)

The video of the crash, released by the police department, shows the helicopter crashing into a group of people at sea.

He described DUI police as “high and happy” to the man arrested in Florida

The beach area between 9th and 11th Street in Miami Beach was closed. The Miami Beach Police Department, the Miami Beach Fire Department and various other agencies responded to the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration also responded to the scene, according to the police department.


