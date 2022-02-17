Florida House passes 12-week abortion ban, advances to Senate



The Florida House of Representatives has passed a bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks in 78-39 states on Thursday morning, according to the report.

The bill will then go to his signature desk in the Senate and Governor Ron Descent. The governor has expressed support for the bill.

The vote comes after more than five hours of heated debate and a brief delay by protesters.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Jenna Person-Mulika, the Republican sponsor of the bill, said before the vote, “We have the opportunity to pass a law once in a lifetime to save lives.

The bill follows other states such as Mississippi and Texas that have banned similar abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court has indicated it will likely uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban. Arizona and West Virginia also advanced 15-week bans this week.

The Florida House has repealed an amendment that would make exceptions to rape, incest, or human trafficking, but would include cases where the mother’s life or health was seriously endangered due to severe fetal abnormalities or pregnancy.

“This is my right to life and I don’t want to give up my life,” said Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsi, who revealed that she had had an abortion before but “has regretted it every day since.”

State Republican Robin Bartelman, a Democrat, argued, “As a woman, it is my right to make decisions about the best interests of my body and my family. God forbid your 11 year old child is raped and pregnant You can’t have an abortion, this law says. “

More than a dozen protesters chanted “My body, my choice!” Shouts. He was expelled from the chamber shortly before the vote, the Times reported.

Under current state law, abortion is legal up to 24 weeks of gestation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.