Florida judge giving lawyers for Gabby Petito’s parents 2nd chance to make ‘coherent claim,’ Laundrie attorney



The parents of slain travel blogger Gabby Petito have raised questions about whether the case will go ahead, with reports of a possible trial in a civil case filed against the mother and father of her suspected killer, Brian Laundry.

Judge Hunter Carroll set an August 2023 start date – if the case is not dismissed before then.

“I believe everyone is misinterpreting that timetable order, which only reflects the timeline of the temporary lawsuit submitted by the parties,” New York-based attorney Steve Bartolino, representing Laundry’s parents, told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday. “The motion for dismissal is still pending and the decision will be taken after the plaintiffs file a revised complaint to rectify the errors in the first.”

When asked if he thinks Petito’s parents and honest parents’ attorneys could persuade the judge to take the case to court, Bartolino said.

“I don’t think they can, but I believe the judge doesn’t want to rule on a motion to dismiss them without giving them a chance to make a coherent claim,” he said.

Pat Reilly, a Florida-based attorney representing the Petito and Schmidt families in the civil case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gadget Clock Digital first reported last month that the Laundry family had filed a 20-page motion to dismiss the case with bias, arguing that there was no information to support their claim “intentional mental anguish”.

He also asked the judge to bar Petito’s parents from filing a revised lawsuit, but the judge gave their attorney until May 3 to file a revised complaint before speaking on the merits of the motion for dismissal.

Petito’s parents and honest parents filed a civil lawsuit in Florida in March, alleging that Laundry’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundry, were aware that their son had killed their daughter and tried to help her escape justice.

Laundries were exercising their constitutional right to remain silent, Bertolino argued.

“The seriousness of the claim is that the laundries have exercised their constitutional rights and have not made any statement to the plaintiff or the law enforcement,” the states said in a statement. “When [Petito-Schmidt families] According to some sources, that information can never establish a claim to intentional distress because the laundry ‘actions’ are legally sanctioned, constitutionally protected, not objectionable and do not constitute cause for action. “

Bartolino, a longtime friend of the family and their New York City lawyer, is representing the laundries with Tampa-based law firms Trombley and Haynes.

Laundry and Petito set off on a cross-country road trip last July. By October, both of them had been found dead thousands of miles away.

The FBI has identified Laundry as the only suspect in Petito’s death – by suffocation and blunt-force trauma. An FBI-led investigation found Jackson’s body in a campground north of Wyoming, where the couple had been staying since late August.

On September 1, Laundry drove Petito’s van to her parents’ Florida home. He killed her on August 27, according to court documents and court documents, and then sent a fake text message to her phone and “in an attempt to hide the truth.” Her mother received another suspicious text a day later.

On September 11, Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, knocked on a laundry door in response to a report of a missing person filed in New York City.

In the days leading up to the investigation, he went camping south of St. Petersburg with his family and made no public comment on Petito’s disappearance. He did not come to the door for police, called for his right to remain silent and refused to cooperate with investigators.

He then escaped from his parents’ home, went to the nearby Mayakkahatchi Creek Environmental Park and shot himself in the head, despite attempts by North Port Police Department surveillance.

Due to the flooding in the park, police took several weeks to find his remains.

Gadget Clock Digital was present when Laundry’s own parents discovered her dry bags and other belongings in the underwater clearing for more than a month. At the same time, investigators found remains in the vicinity that they later determined were his through dental records and DNA tests.

The FBI has stated that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and recovered a notebook at the scene where he claimed responsibility for Petito’s death.