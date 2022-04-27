Florida K-9 helps troopers bust 2 illegal immigrants smuggling $700K in heroin, authorities say



A Florida K-9 helped apprehend two undocumented immigrants from Mexico who were smuggling about $ 700,000 worth of heroin in their vehicles, authorities said Tuesday.

Troopers of the K-9 Titan and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) tow a Jeep Grand Cherokee to I-75 in Hernando County for possession of a forged Arizona license plate. The agency said.

After warning K-9 Titan soldiers about something inside the vehicle, they discovered 5.5 pounds of heroin worth more than $ 693,000, according to FHP. The soldiers also found out that the driver of the vehicle was unlicensed.

FOX13 Tampa reported, citing FHP, that the passengers in the car were identified as Mourinho Garcia-Torres, 33, and Ivania Reistra-Garcia, 19.

Troops say Garcia-Torres and Reystra-Garcia were both illegally from Mexico and in the country.

Garcia-Torres and Restra-Garcia were both arrested for trafficking and distributing heroin and taken to the Hernando County Jail, authorities said.