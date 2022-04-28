Florida lake sees two helicopter crashes in a matter of hours, officials say



Florida authorities on Wednesday recovered the wreckage of a second helicopter that crashed into a lake hours after another helicopter crashed on the same lake.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Gadget Clock that a Bell OH-58A helicopter crashed into Lake Apopka, about 15 miles northwest of Orlando, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the pilot was the only person inside the helicopter and was rescued by a boat, adding that a patient had been taken to hospital for treatment with pesticides.

The FAA said another helicopter, a Bell 206B, crashed into the same lake around 7:15 a.m. while conducting “agricultural activities.”

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

“NTSB investigators will look at humans, machines and the environment as an outline of the investigation,” a spokesman for the agency told Gadget Clock. “Investigations will include radar data, weather information, maintenance records and requests for pilot medical records.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.