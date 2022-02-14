World

Florida man accused of throwing family’s puppy against wall, blinding it, police say

1 hour ago
Florida man accused of throwing family's puppy against wall, blinding it, police say
Florida man accused of throwing family's puppy against wall, blinding it, police say

Florida man accused of throwing family’s puppy against wall, blinding it, police say

A Florida man was arrested Friday after he allegedly threw a family’s 14-week-old puppy against a wall while babysitting, according to reports.

The suspect, Willie Earl Kephart, 62, was thought to be watching a puppy and two children at a residence in the St. Petersburg area when the children heard a loud explosion and the sound of a door knocking from another room. St. Petersburg Police.

Tampa Bay’s FOX 13 reported that children entered the house and the puppy was thrown into a corner, with blood on the wall.

The Florida man faces his mother’s alleged killer decades later: ‘You can’t die so soon and burn hell’

Willie Earl Kephart, 62, of St. Petersburg, has been charged with felony criminal mischief for throwing a family puppy into a wall.

Willie Earl Kephart, 62, of St. Petersburg, has been charged with felony criminal mischief for throwing a family puppy into a wall.
(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the arrest report, the animal was vomiting, had an accident and was unable to move.

An emergency veterinarian who treated the puppy said it had suffered a serious head injury and would become permanently blind, according to the station.

Authorities say Capehart was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the alleged incident and later left the children alone.

Florida man charged with murder of brother 5 days after release from jail, Sheriff says

The dog’s owner, who is also the child’s guardian, said he planned to file charges against Cape Heart, Fox 13 reported.

He further told police that the children should not have been left alone, police said.

READ Also  Flooding in Washington Brings Death and Devastation to Dairies

Capehart, in St. Petersburg, has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect, WFLA-TV reported.

