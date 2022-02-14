Florida man accused of throwing family’s puppy against wall, blinding it, police say



A Florida man was arrested Friday after he allegedly threw a family’s 14-week-old puppy against a wall while babysitting, according to reports.

The suspect, Willie Earl Kephart, 62, was thought to be watching a puppy and two children at a residence in the St. Petersburg area when the children heard a loud explosion and the sound of a door knocking from another room. St. Petersburg Police.

Tampa Bay’s FOX 13 reported that children entered the house and the puppy was thrown into a corner, with blood on the wall.

According to the arrest report, the animal was vomiting, had an accident and was unable to move.

An emergency veterinarian who treated the puppy said it had suffered a serious head injury and would become permanently blind, according to the station.

Authorities say Capehart was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the alleged incident and later left the children alone.

The dog’s owner, who is also the child’s guardian, said he planned to file charges against Cape Heart, Fox 13 reported.

He further told police that the children should not have been left alone, police said.

Capehart, in St. Petersburg, has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect, WFLA-TV reported.