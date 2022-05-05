Florida man allegedly beat woman, held her captive at hotel for days



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A woman in Florida has been arrested on charges of repeatedly beating her after she was detained at a hotel for several days against her will, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers responded at the Hometown Studio Hotel on North Oxford Road in Castleberry around 10 a.m. and found a woman lying in the parking lot, the Castleberry Police Department said in a news release obtained by FOX35 Orlando.

A Ohio man has been arrested after a Texas officer was shot and killed in a clash with police

The woman was shouting that she had held a man captive, but according to authorities she had escaped. He was treated at a hospital for his injuries. No further details were immediately available.

The man was later identified as 50-year-old Billy Atkins, police said. Atkins alleged that the woman was tied up and beaten while being held captive.

Authorities are not clear why or how Atkins was arrested.

There was no immediate word on how Atkins and Victim knew each other.

Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Atkins and charged him with attempted murder, kidnapping / false imprisonment and suffocation.