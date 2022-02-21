Florida man allegedly found choking wife shot dead by police, officials say



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Florida man was shot and killed during a clash with police officers inside his home when they responded to a call for domestic violence, officials said.

Margate police officers were dispatched to the home of an unidentified man Sunday morning, where they saw a woman suffocating, WSVN reported. An officer opened fire on the house after seeing the alleged attack and severely injured the man, police said.

He described DUI police as “high and happy” to the man arrested in Florida

The man was taken to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The woman told officers she feared for her life and the life of her child. Both were taken to Northwest Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries, KSVN said. Report .

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident and the officer who pulled the trigger has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.