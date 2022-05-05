Florida man ambushed by ‘brazen killers’ outside shopping center in dramatic video



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Florida authorities are searching for three men who shot and killed a man in his car outside a shopping center last month.

The Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage Thursday showing a brutal attack outside Panda Kitchen and Bath in the Town ‘N’ Country Shopping Center.

Three masked men with guns were seen firing rounds at a car in broad daylight before boarding a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and fleeing the scene.

Accused South Carolina calls loved one of the rapist and asks the victim’s family to stop arguing over the case: Sister

The shootings took place just before 5pm on 23 April. Police responded to the scene and found an adult male dead in a car.

The sheriff’s office described the killers as “fearless.” Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident and posed no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call or report to the Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 and call 1-800-873-8477 to share the information anonymously.