Florida man appeals murder convictions in slayings of wife, three kids and dog in Disney-area home



A man recently convicted of killing his wife, their three young children and a family dog ​​in a Florida rented home more than two years ago has already pleaded guilty this week.

Prosecutors say Anthony Todd, 46, had been living with a body inside a Disney-planned celebration community home outside Orlando, Florida, for at least a week, when FBI and Osiola County deputies arrived at the residence. January 13, 2020.

Law enforcement came to serve on a federal investigation warrant into an unrelated case of alleged healthcare fraud for Todt’s Connecticut-based physical therapy practice. Todt’s family outside the state called local authorities for a welfare check after they were unable to contact them.

Inside, deputies and federal agents found the bodies of Todd’s high school sweetheart, 42-year-old Megan Todd, their children Alec, 13, Tyler, 11, and Joe, 4, as well as the family dog, Briggs.

After a brief trial and quick jury discussion earlier this month, Todd was convicted on April 14, 2022, of five counts: four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty.

At his sentencing hearing, a judge described him as a “world destroyer” before slapping him with four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, Fox 35 Orlando reported at the time.

This week, Fox35 reported that court documents show that Todd has already appealed against the conviction and sentence in the Fifth District Court. Todt pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

During the trial, prosecutors showed Todd a video confession telling law enforcement that he and his wife planned to kill themselves and their children before the impending doom, “to reach salvation,” Orlando San Sentinel reported. He claimed that they worked together to kill their children by suffocation and stabbing. But taking his own position, Todd told the judges that his wife’s chronic illness and depression forced him to kill their children when he was not home at night. When he arrived home to find their children dead, Todd claimed to have seen his wife and then stabbed himself to death.

Oxygen reports that Todd’s father was convicted of plotting to assassinate his mother. Robert Todd paid a teenager with a learning disability to hit his wife. The woman survived the shooting but lost an eye. Little Todd was only 4 years old at the time of the attack.