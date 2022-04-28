Florida man arrested for allegedly burning Dallas lawyer Ira Tobolowsky to death in 2016



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of a prominent Dallas attorney who was burned to death after the couple became embroiled in a bitter legal dispute.

The body of Ira Toboloski, 68, was found burning in the garage of her Dallas home on May 13, 2016, when she was beaten and set on fire with gasoline. The Dallas Police Department said Wednesday that he was preparing to go to work at the time of the attack.

His death was ruled a homicide due to thermal burns, smoke inhalation and blunt force injuries.

Former SC lawyer Alex Murdoch raises 110,000 to buy Georgia funeral home in 2020: court documents

On Wednesday, authorities said Steven Benton Abrey, 61, had been taken into custody and charged with capital murder for his alleged involvement in the killings.

Toboloski represented Aubrey’s mother in a bitter and protracted legal battle over a legacy from which Aubrey was excluded. He was initially questioned about the murder, and Tobolovsky’s family has blamed him for the killings.

He was arrested in Oakland Park, Florida, and held in Broward County Jail. He has been released on 2 million bail and will be extradited to Texas. Authorities did not say what evidence led to his arrest.

According to a report in De Magazine, Aubrey’s mother cut him off from a will in 2012 after believing him to be mentally unstable, and he entered her home and left a packet of rats inside. According to local reports, Aubrey was upset by the omission from the documents and made several threats against his mother.

According to the outlet, he wrote in a 2012 email, “You have 3 days to change your mind and I have to apologize.” “Otherwise I’ll make the rest of your life miserable, as you deserve.”

During the legal process, Aubrey and Toboloski got into a heated argument, and Tobolsky eventually filed a defamation suit against Aubrey and his lawyer, Brian Vodikar.

The Dallas Morning News reported that he accused them of “intentional lying, forgery, defamatory statements and” dirty tricks “to stop representing Aubrey’s mother.