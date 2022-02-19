World

Florida man arrested for DUI told police he was ‘high and happy’

18 seconds ago
Florida authorities have arrested a reckless driver in Key West, Florida, who described himself as “high and happy” to police.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies dragged 51-year-old Theodore John Evans after receiving multiple calls just before 11pm on Wednesday night, saying a Toyota RAV4 was running a red light, not standing in its lane and passing other vehicles in the no-passing zone.

Theodore Evans. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said “Evans’ eyes were bloodshot and watery. He behaved inappropriately, talking fast and unreasonably about how high and happy he was because of the use of a vap pen.”

The Coast Guard has shipped $ 1 billion worth of cocaine, marijuana, to a Florida port

According to authorities, Evans apparently confessed to drug use to authorities and failed a restraining test.

Florida, Key West, Whitehead Street, US Route 1, South End, Sign (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg / Universal Image Group via Getty Images)

Deputies discovered “marijuana candy, a glass pipe and a vapor pen” inside Evans’ car.

Officials have charged Evans with driving under the influence (DUI). He is out on 2,500 bail.

