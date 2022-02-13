Florida man arrested for murder of brother 5 days after prison release, sheriff says



A Florida man was arrested Friday just five days after he was released from prison for the murder of his 19-year-old brother, authorities said.

Daniel Redman, 29, found his brother, Brendan Redman, lying on a driveway in Inverness on January 14 with a gunshot wound, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Redman fled the scene, and Brendon Redman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Redman, who was released from prison on Jan. 9, the sheriff’s office said. Police did not say what caused the shooting.

Within minutes of starting the search for Redman, the sheriff’s office said deputies and a K-9 unit had tracked him to a motor home about a quarter of a mile away.

According to authorities, deputies saw Redman holding another victim hostage, who had a “clear injury.” Redman finally complied with the deputies’ request to release the hostages.

However, Redman refused to raise his hand instead of reaching behind his waistband, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies shot Redman once and provided first aid until first responders arrived and took him to hospital.

“The immediate action and quick thinking that our deputies have shown in this dire situation speaks volumes about the amount of rigorous training they are going through to serve our citizens,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “In this situation, every second counted, where our deputies were able to respond immediately and save the lives of other victims.”

Since the Jan. 14 shooting, Redman has been in the custody of deputies during treatment.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Redman had been formally arrested and charged with premeditated murder, kidnapping with intent to commit a crime, possession of a firearm with a convicted felon, firing a deadly missile at a residence / transport, and theft. Battery.

“I commend our outstanding team of professionals for their dedication and thoroughness in this difficult situation,” said Prendergast.

Redman was housed in the Lake Butler Correctional Facility.