World

Florida man arrested for murder of brother 5 days after prison release, sheriff says

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Florida man arrested for murder of brother 5 days after prison release, sheriff says
Written by admin
Florida man arrested for murder of brother 5 days after prison release, sheriff says

Florida man arrested for murder of brother 5 days after prison release, sheriff says

A Florida man was arrested Friday just five days after he was released from prison for the murder of his 19-year-old brother, authorities said.

Daniel Redman, 29, found his brother, Brendan Redman, lying on a driveway in Inverness on January 14 with a gunshot wound, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Redman fled the scene, and Brendon Redman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Arrested in a raid on the home of a Florida murder suspect, TickTock Stars

Investigators have identified the suspect as Redman, who was released from prison on Jan. 9, the sheriff’s office said. Police did not say what caused the shooting.

Daniel Redman, 29, allegedly shot and killed his 19-year-old brother and left him on a January 14 driveway in Inverness.

Daniel Redman, 29, allegedly shot and killed his 19-year-old brother and left him on a January 14 driveway in Inverness.
(Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

Within minutes of starting the search for Redman, the sheriff’s office said deputies and a K-9 unit had tracked him to a motor home about a quarter of a mile away.

According to authorities, deputies saw Redman holding another victim hostage, who had a “clear injury.” Redman finally complied with the deputies’ request to release the hostages.

However, Redman refused to raise his hand instead of reaching behind his waistband, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies shot Redman once and provided first aid until first responders arrived and took him to hospital.

“The immediate action and quick thinking that our deputies have shown in this dire situation speaks volumes about the amount of rigorous training they are going through to serve our citizens,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “In this situation, every second counted, where our deputies were able to respond immediately and save the lives of other victims.”

READ Also  English Teenager Finds Bronze Age Ax Using a Metal Detector

Since the Jan. 14 shooting, Redman has been in the custody of deputies during treatment.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Redman had been formally arrested and charged with premeditated murder, kidnapping with intent to commit a crime, possession of a firearm with a convicted felon, firing a deadly missile at a residence / transport, and theft. Battery.

“I commend our outstanding team of professionals for their dedication and thoroughness in this difficult situation,” said Prendergast.

Redman was housed in the Lake Butler Correctional Facility.

#Florida #man #arrested #murder #brother #days #prison #release #sheriff

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Despite tsunami advisory, tourists flocked to ocean

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment