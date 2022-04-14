Florida man arrested in attempted kidnapping of child bonds out of jail



A Florida man arrested earlier this week for trying to abduct a child caught in broad daylight in Orlando was released on bond on Wednesday.

Vinn Nguyen, 37, met with reporters outside the Orange County Jail when he posted a কার 3,250 bond for false imprisonment, seduction or seduction of a child, and a battery.

According to the FOX35 Orlando video, Nguyen did not answer reporters’ questions.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, a day after surveillance cameras in the vicinity of Azalia Park in Orlando tried to reach a child, touch their shoulders and face and try to seduce the child into his SUV. Before the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, Nguyen told deputies he told the child he was “beautiful” and offered to take him to school. Deputies said Nguyen said he had seen the child go to school five or six times before Monday’s incident.

The report said Nguyen told deputies that the boy had reminded him of his brother, who had died years earlier and did not understand what he had done wrong.

Detectives said they were concerned that there might be more victims.

Last year, a parent allegedly phoned authorities when Nguyen allegedly went to a 13-year-old child and offered the child to go to school, local news outlets reported.

Investigators are working to determine if the suspect targeted any other victims and have asked the public to call the crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.