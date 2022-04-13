Florida man arrested in attempted kidnapping of child; detectives concerned there may be more victims



A Florida man has been arrested for trying to abduct a child in broad daylight earlier this week, and detectives say the suspect may have targeted other children before.

Vin Gwen, 37, was arrested on Tuesday, a day after surveillance cameras in Orlando’s Azalia Park neighborhood tried to reach a child, touch their shoulders and face, and try to seduce the child into his SUV. Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Utah police have arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a 1-year-old boy from the back of a Provo car.

The sheriff’s office has released a video of deputies taking Nguyen in a patrol car. He is accused of false imprisonment, child molestation and battery.

Detectives are concerned that the suspect may be involved in another incident, The sheriff’s office said.

FOX35 Orlando reported that, last year, a parent allegedly called authorities when Nguyen approached a 13-year-old child and offered to send the child to school.

Investigators are working to determine if the suspect targeted any other victims and have asked the public to call the crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.