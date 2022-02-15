Florida man arrested in several road rage shootings since December, authorities say



A Florida man was arrested Sunday in connection with a series of road rage shootings in Central Florida over the past few weeks, authorities said.

According to an affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Emmanuel Dandre Bullard, 19, was charged in the Orange County Jail and is facing charges in four separate incidents in the Orlando area. Authorities said they were looking for the driver of a black Mercedes, possibly a C250.

The sheriff’s office tweeted Friday, “She is a danger and needs to be stopped,” and offered 1,000 rewards for information leading to her arrest.

The first incident occurred near State Road 417 on December 27, when the victim told detectives that a black Mercedes had approached his car from behind. According to the affidavit, the driver, later identified as Bullard, changed the victim’s lane to avoid an accident, showed a handgun outside the window and fired four shots at his car, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The report added, “Victims said they feared being killed and moved to the side of the road to call law enforcement.”

According to the affidavit, in another shooting on January 21, deputies heard multiple gunshots and were flagged down by a driver who said someone shot at their car in a black Mercedes, according to the affidavit.

According to the victim, the Mercedes came at a fast speed and came behind their car. At the time, the victim said he had a “brake check” on a Mercedes that sped off the side of the car and they argued before Boulard started firing, the paper said. According to the affidavit, the victim’s car was hit several times.

Four days later another incident occurred when a driver almost collided with Bullard’s Mercedes while traveling on State Route 408, an expressway that runs east-west through Orlando. According to an affidavit, Bullard was upset with the victim and started firing, hitting the car six times.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the last incident occurred on January 28, when the driver of a gray pickup truck cut off Bullard’s Mercedes and Bullard followed the truck into a gas station parking lot, resulting in a collision, the Orlando Sentinel reported. According to the affidavit, Bullard fired at the two victims but instead hit other vehicles in the parking lot.

Deputies eventually followed an anonymous tip and found the Mercedes in a home on Bonneville Drive. The deputies executed a search warrant at the home and fled into the Boulard jungle, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

According to Orlando’s WKMG-TV, he eventually surrendered and admitted to shooting at least one person during an interview.

Bullard is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle, authorities said.