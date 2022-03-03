Florida man blames Putin for why he was speeding during traffic stop, bodycam footage shows



A Florida man who was dragged by a speeding bus during a traffic stop last week has tried to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin, authorities say.

In a bodycam footage released by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, the deputy said the unidentified driver was dragged by a Flagler County deputy on Palm Coast last Thursday for running a stop sign at 30 miles per hour and speeding at 50 miles per hour.

According to the footage, the man gave the deputy a number of reasons why he was spending, among which he had just found the car and was trying to get it out of “sport mode”. The man further argued that he saw another car approaching and was trying to “get out before them”.

Soon, according to Bodycam footage, the driver informed the deputy that he had told the “truth.”

“I just found out that Putin just said he was going to start a nuclear war against the world, and I was trying to get back to my house to find out what was happening,” the man said. “I’m scared.”

On February 24, the day Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine and warned other countries that any interference attempt would lead to “unprecedented consequences” if the traffic was stopped on February 24.

The driver received a ticket for speeding and another ticket for running a stop sign, Miami’s WPLG-TV reported.

A few days after the traffic shutdown, Putin instructed Russia’s defense minister and army general staff to keep the nuclear deterrent in a “special war regime”, raising fears that Ukraine’s invasion could lead to nuclear war.

“Provocative speech on nuclear weapons is the height of irresponsibility,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in response to a question from reporters on Wednesday that he thought Putin was “bluffing” because the Russian leader had increased the level of threat.

“It’s dangerous. It increases the risk of miscalculation. It needs to be avoided,” Blinken said. “We have evaluated President Putin’s instructions and his statements, and at this point, we see no reason to change ourselves.”

Palm Coast is about 60 miles south of Jacksonville.

