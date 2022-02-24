Florida man caught on video allegedly stealing crossbow by stuffing it down his pants, sheriff says



A man described by authorities as “one of the world’s dumbest criminals” has been charged with stealing a crossbow from a Florida hardware store, according to a video recorded while he was stuffed under his pants, according to the Bravard County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place on Feb. 6, at a True Value Home Improvement Store in Mims, where the suspect, Darren Durant, pulled a crossbow from a shelf and recorded surveillance footage before opening his pants to hide the weapon, video posted by the sheriff’s office shows.

“When you think you’ve seen it all,” Sheriff Wayne Ivy said on Facebook on Tuesday. “This guy carries a secret weapon and takes it to a whole new level, because he proves to all of us that you can actually stuff a crossbow in front of your pants !!”

According to authorities, Durant was able to leave the store unattended.

Store employees later discovered on Feb. 6 that two crossbows were missing. Reviewing the video surveillance footage, the sheriff’s office said a man, later known as Durrant, was seen walking into the store, stealing a pair of cutting tools from the shelf and cutting the ravin R10 crossbow zipper.

According to Ravin’s website, the crossbows are 33 inches long and weigh about seven pounds.

A few days later, a deputy located Durarant in the nearby Walgreens parking lot. Durant escaped on foot but was apprehended after a brief chase, the sheriff’s office said.

Durant – whose authorities say he has two previous criminal theft charges – was arrested for criminal petty theft.

He is currently in Seminole County Jail on an unrelated theft charge and will face charges in Bravard County for minor crossbow theft, the sheriff’s office said.

“You just can’t do this thing up !!” Ivey added.

Mimes is located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando.