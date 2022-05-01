Florida man charged with hate crime for ‘racially-motivated attack’ on Black driver



A Florida man was charged Thursday with federal hate crime for assaulting a black driver on the road back in August, prosecutors say.

Tamper has returned a two-count charge against 29-year-old Jordan Patrick Leahy of Palm Harbor, a federal grand jury, saying he committed a hate crime for his “racially-motivated attack” on a black man and his family.

Leahy was driving drunk on a public road in Seminole, Florida when he sidestepped another driver near a bend on August 8, 2021, investigators said at the time.

An arrest warrant states that Lehi, who is white, gave a Nazi salute to the car he hit and pretended to shoot the driver, who was black.

Investigators say Lehi got out of his car and punched the driver before subduing him. The driver’s girlfriend and daughter were in the car at the time.

Leahy faces up to 10 years in prison, with three years of probation, and a fine of up to $ 250,000 if convicted. Online records show he was detained at the Pinellas County Jail on Friday. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.