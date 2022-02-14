Florida man confronts mom’s alleged killer decades later: ‘You can’t die and burn in hell fast enough’



A Florida man whose mother was brutally raped and murdered in 1981, facing his alleged killer in court on Wednesday, told him: “You can’t die and burn in hell fast enough for me.”

Jeff and Tim Slaten were killed when their mother, Linda Slatten, was 15 and 12 in their Polk County apartment. Her sister found her missing the next morning with a wire hanger around her neck and the bedroom window curtain missing.

The case has been unresolved for almost 40 years. Through DNA evidence, in December 2018, investigators identified the alleged killer as the team’s youth football coach, Joseph Mills, who was then 20 years old, Fox 13 reported.

According to the station, Mills was arrested a year after he was identified and charged with first-degree murder.

The brothers slammed their mother for allegedly killing her when she appeared in court on Wednesday.

In court footage shot by FOX 13, Jeff tells Mills: “I hate you. You can’t die and burn hell fast enough for me.”

“You’ve been away from it all these years,” Tim says. “And I hope something happens to you while you’re in prison. Bad things.”

According to court documents, Mills changed his mind, pleading guilty in court to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mills spoke briefly in court, telling the judge he was a good man.

“I’m not the person they’re portraying me to be,” he said.