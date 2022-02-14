World

Florida man confronts mom’s alleged killer decades later: ‘You can’t die and burn in hell fast enough’

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Florida man confronts mom’s alleged killer decades later: ‘You can’t die and burn in hell fast enough’
Written by admin
Florida man confronts mom’s alleged killer decades later: ‘You can’t die and burn in hell fast enough’

Florida man confronts mom’s alleged killer decades later: ‘You can’t die and burn in hell fast enough’

A Florida man whose mother was brutally raped and murdered in 1981, facing his alleged killer in court on Wednesday, told him: “You can’t die and burn in hell fast enough for me.”

Jeff and Tim Slaten were killed when their mother, Linda Slatten, was 15 and 12 in their Polk County apartment. Her sister found her missing the next morning with a wire hanger around her neck and the bedroom window curtain missing.

The case has been unresolved for almost 40 years. Through DNA evidence, in December 2018, investigators identified the alleged killer as the team’s youth football coach, Joseph Mills, who was then 20 years old, Fox 13 reported.

According to the station, Mills was arrested a year after he was identified and charged with first-degree murder.

Florida woman who killed her two teenagers in a new trial, primarily for the defense of insanity

The brothers slammed their mother for allegedly killing her when she appeared in court on Wednesday.

In court footage shot by FOX 13, Jeff tells Mills: “I hate you. You can’t die and burn hell fast enough for me.”

“You’ve been away from it all these years,” Tim says. “And I hope something happens to you while you’re in prison. Bad things.”

According to court documents, Mills changed his mind, pleading guilty in court to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mills spoke briefly in court, telling the judge he was a good man.

READ Also  Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

“I’m not the person they’re portraying me to be,” he said.

#Florida #man #confronts #moms #alleged #killer #decades #die #burn #hell #fast

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Kaillie Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor Eye First Olympic Medals – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment