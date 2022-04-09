World

Florida man dead, model lover found soaked in blood

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Florida man dead, model lover found soaked in blood
Written by admin
Florida man dead, model lover found soaked in blood

Florida man dead, model lover found soaked in blood

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Florida police say a 27-year-old Miami man died Sunday after being stabbed in the chest – video shows his Instagram model girlfriend being soaked in blood, handcuffed and interrogated by investigators.

But so far there are no complaints.

Miami police said in a statement that Christian Tobechuku Obumselli suffered “a clear knife wound” in a domestic violence incident before first responders took him 2.5 miles to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A lawyer for his girlfriend, Courtney Klein, said he was defending himself.

The Florida mother, bikini model, defended the family during a gunfight during an armed home attack

A video obtained by TMZ following the altercation shows a disturbed, blood-stained woman sitting on a handcuffed porch talking to police. The front of her white sweatpants have red spots, such as her arms, chest, abdomen and forehead.

Authorities say they interviewed a woman who was involved in a “physical conflict” with Obumselli and that detectives are investigating the murder. A law enforcement source told Gadget Clock Digital that the clinic was taken to a hospital under the Baker Act for psychological assessment.

Klein’s family is devastated by the events leading up to Christian’s death and sends their deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, “said Frank Prieto, Klein’s attorney. “Obviously, it had no purpose, and Courtney is mentally fighting what happened that evening.”

Miami-based WPLG 10 reported on Friday that the couple’s friends described the “very rocky relationship” – although sources gave conflicting stories about who might be aggressive.

Christian Tobechuku Obumselli suffers "An apparent knife wound" A domestic violence incident on Sunday, according to Miami police.

Miami police say Christian Tobechuku Obumselli suffered “an apparent stab wound” in a domestic violence incident on Sunday.
(Instagram / @christianvstoby)

READ Also  Kevin Spacey Asks Judge to Axe Anthony Rapp’s Sex Abuse Suit – Gadget Clock

In the United States, 1 in 4 women are victims of domestic violence, and 1 in 9 men, Preeto said.

“Since Courtney is struggling to survive domestic violence and the aftermath of what happened that evening, we want the community and the Christian family to allow the police and the state to conduct an independent investigation into the incident,” he said. “It’s a tragedy for everyone involved but it wasn’t a criminal act; Courtney was defending himself and the investigation will reveal exactly that.”

Miami model Courtney Klein's lawyer says she is a victim of domestic violence.

Miami model Courtney Klein’s lawyer says she is a victim of domestic violence.
(Instagram / @courneytailor)

The incident took place at the luxurious apartment building El Paraiso, 3131 NE 7 Avenue, police said.

According to the Miami Herald, the couple broke up last month and allegedly slept in a public area of ​​the Obumseli building.

Then on April 1, Miami police were sent to their apartment for a separate domestic call, citing local law enforcement sources, the paper said. Officers found signs of injuries to Klein’s arms and legs, but no arrests were made.

Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney representing Obumselli’s family, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Kleney uses Courtney Taylor’s name on Instagram and Only Fans, where she boasts more than 2 million followers.

Click here for the Gadget Clock app

Obumselli will turn 28 next week, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up by his brother.

Brother Jeffrey Obumselli wrote, “His life was not shortened by a heinous act of violence.”

#Florida #man #dead #model #lover #soaked #blood

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment