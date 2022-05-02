Florida man faces 1st-degree murder charge in woman’s overdose death after allegedly quitting CPR



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to prosecutors, a Florida man who saw a woman die of an overdose of fentanyl, then loaded her van with electronics from her apartment, has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges, according to prosecutors.

Kyle Austin Pollett, 26, is now a felony convicted of killing Lauren Jaff with a dose of fentanyl and then breaking into his home security on January 20.

The office of state attorney Melissa Nelson announced the grand jury’s allegations Thursday. Other charges include selling fentanyl, armed theft, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine.

Court documents allege he tried to CPR Jaff after he became unresponsive but abandoned his efforts before stealing his TV, computer and phone and breaking several surveillance cameras around the house. According to prosecutors, he never called for help or reported Jaffer’s medical emergency.

Dame City Crime Rises as Florida Prosecutor’s Crackdown Leads to Decreasing Violent Crime Against Criminals

However, since he is accused of breaking the camera, according to investigators, they were recording him inside and outside the house.

As soon as Jeff died, Polett loaded his computer into his van, then returned home with a hammer and a mask.

“Polette was seen walking towards the front door and noticing the ring doorbell camera,” according to the court filing. “Polette then turns his face away and puts a mask on his face and walks towards the front door.”

Just five days before the horrific attack, Wakesha Parade suspect jailed in Deadbeit father’s case

He smashed the first camera with an alleged hammer, threw another under water and was seen refilling the third in the fridge, although investigators did not find it.

Jaff’s roommate can use the Find My Friends app to locate his last location before turning off his phone. According to authorities, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital around 11 a.m. on the day he died. Meanwhile, the last ping of his phone appeared at an address on Dignan Street, about 20 miles away, more than an hour later.

Roommate Gadget Clock told Digital that he did not know Polet but believed he could be a victim.

Later that evening, when police found Pollett’s 2003 Ford van, they reportedly recovered cracked cocaine and fentanyl in an Altoids container.

Police said Pollett admitted to going to Jaff’s residence but claimed it was only to buy a virtual reality headset from the victims.

According to court documents, “Polette Ring refused to answer any further questions after being confronted about camera surveillance footage.”

Her lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Court records show that Pollett was also convicted of possessing heroin and giving a fake name to police in Clay County in 2018 and was sentenced to time. He has faced several more charges over the years for marijuana charges and alleged girlfriend assaults and batteries in 2017.

In that case, he allegedly took the victim’s phone and hit her in the face when he tried to retrieve it. Then, according to court documents, “the victim fell face down on the bed and the suspect jumped on top of him and started punching him with closed fists on his side and back.”

According to court documents, he was on trial for assaulting the same victim at the time.

In 2013, he was accused of stealing a woman’s iPhone from his purse in a supermarket. He was out on bond for another theft

As Gadget Clock Digital reports, Nelson’s office cracked down on repeat offenders, called for the harshest possible punishment for them, and led to a reduction in violent crime in his community, as opposed to spikes in other major cities across the country.