Florida man facing molestation charges after asking teens for ‘lewd content’ on Snapchat, Instagram



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Officials say a 22-year-old Florida man has been charged with indecent exposure for asking a teenager for “obscene content” in exchange for Vaps and marijuana products on social media apps Instagram and Snapchat.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Michael White is facing seven counts of indecent assault, battery and two counts of indecent and obscene behavior, as well as two counts of illegal use of two-way communication devices.

Detectives assigned to the Crime Against Children unit conducted an investigation into White’s behavior and in April 2021 discovered an inappropriate exchange between the suspect and a female minor.

Parents slander Facebook for targeting children: ‘I don’t believe in social media’

Detectives say White was asked to perform obscene acts in exchange for nicotine dispensing devices (vapes), the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The crime is alleged to have occurred more than once in different parts of Pinellas County and involved multiple victims under the age of 16, according to authorities.

“According to detectives, White asked them to smell and touch the victim’s feet in exchange for nicotine and marijuana products,” the sheriff’s office said. Detectives say White also received various sexual activities from victims. Investigations revealed that White was using social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram to communicate with victims and discuss details of the meeting.

On Feb. 16, White confessed to meeting “multiple women” with authorities, who then took him into custody.

The incidents are being investigated.