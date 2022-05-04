Florida man leads cops on 6-county, 178 mph chase before being captured by K-9 named Zorro



A 20-year-old man is leading authorities in a high-speed chase through six counties along Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 95 on Monday night before he was captured on a field called a K-9 Zorro, police said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Richard drove a stolen Mercedes SUV between Pompano Beach, Richard St. Lager, 20, Orange County, Osiola, Indian River, Okichobi and St. Lucy County before the pursuit ended in Martin County.

Deputies deployed a stop stick to flatten the car’s tires and a K-9, called the Zorro, helped secure the suspect who then fled, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. The chase began near Orlando and ended about 150 miles later near Hob Sound.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the “danger to innocent lives associated with this crime cannot be overstated.”

Deputies in Martin County, north of West Palm Beach, were warned to chase after a warning from a Florida highway patrol. Video footage of a plane from a sheriff’s office showed the car speeding without headlights after deputies tried to stop it.

The sheriff’s office said the ground pursuit was halted due to dangerous speeds, but the plane continued to track the stolen SUV. Deputies were able to place stop sticks to deflate car tires.

The driver ran from the car to a jungle area.

“Several deputies followed K-9 Zorro,” the sheriff’s office said. After ignoring multiple surrender orders, deputies released the dog “into the wilderness after completing this dangerous criminal ride.”

St. Lager has multiple charges against him, including stealing a motor vehicle, fleeing for safety reasons, and obstruction. Devante Martin, 28, of Boynton Beach, a passenger in a stolen car at St. Lager’s, was also arrested.

“Every agency and every individual has done an outstanding job last night in shifts, from dispatch, aviation, K9 to road patrol, so that this pursuit ends without any injury or loss of life,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.