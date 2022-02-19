Florida man told police he was ‘high and happy’





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Wednesday, a 51-year-old Florida man told officers he was “high and happy” after a traffic stop for recklessly driving, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Theodore John Evans, 51, of Jupiter, was stopped after multiple callers reported a Toyota RAV4 running red lights, passing in no-passing zones, and not staying within the lanes.

Deputies said Evans’ eyes were bloodshot and watery, and a release said Evans “behaved erratically, speaking quickly and nonsensically about how high and happy he was due to his use of a vape pen.” Police found marijuana candies, a glass pipe, and a vape pen in the Toyota.

Evans was booked into jail on Wednesday afternoon, where his bond was set at $2,500. He was released Thursday afternoon, according to Monroe County records. Evans faces one count of DUI unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs.