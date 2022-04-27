Florida man who vandalized LGBTQ mural ordered to write 25-page essay



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Florida A man convicted of vandalizing an LGBTQ mural at a corner in South Florida has been ordered to write a 25-page essay on a Pulse nightclub shooting.

According to the Washington Post, Circuit Judge Scott Susquawer told 20-year-old Alexander Jericho, “I want your own brief summary of why people are so hateful and why people attack the gay community.”

In 2016, 49 people were killed in a man-driven shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub pledging allegiance to Islamic State.

Rainbow Flag Mural Sparks Rare Palestinian Gay Rights Debate

The order comes after Jericho pleaded guilty in March to criminal trespassing and reckless driving for intentionally leaving tire marks on a mural at Dealer Beach, which was unveiled on the fifth anniversary of the shooting at Pulse Nightclub last year.

A witness has captured a video of him approaching a mural of Jericho with his white Chevrolet pickup decorated with Donald Trump’s flag hanging from a tailgate after a car rally in support of the former president. He then drove over the mural and “intentionally accelerated the car in an unreasonably unsafe manner in a short time, commonly called a ‘burn out’,” according to an affidavit.

“The Chevy truck recklessly skidded to the side,” the affidavit continued.

The move left long tire marks all over the mural, causing thousands of dollars in damage, police said.

Jericho turned himself in after police tracked him down using a license plate from the video. In addition to the article, which, due to its June 8 sentence, Jericho agreed to pay $ 2,003 to repair the damaged mural.

Jericho was tearful and apologetic during his hearing last week, where he told the judge that he had “problems fitting in the past.”

“I was just trying to fit in and be accepted,” Jericho said.

Susquehanna revealed that she did not want Jericho’s criminal record to follow her for the rest of her life, but wanted to teach her a lesson by volunteering for LGBTQ organizations and writing articles about the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Prosecutors have called for a 30-day jail term and a five-year probation.