Florida Manatees Died at an Alarming Rate in the First Months of 2021

Greater than 10 % of Florida’s estimated manatee inhabitants has died since the begin of the yr, already surpassing the whole quantity of manatee deaths in 2020, based on state wildlife officers.

A latest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee discovered there have been at least 761 manatee deaths from Jan. 1 to Might 28, in contrast with 637 all final yr. At this fee, the 2021 whole is nicely on its solution to surpassing the highest year-end whole in at least the final 5 years, when the fee recorded 824 deaths in 2018.

Specialists imagine that one purpose for the deaths is that the Indian River Lagoon, a 156-mile estuary alongside Florida’s Atlantic coast in whose heat waters manatees forage yearly, has misplaced tens of hundreds of acres of sea grass. Water high quality has worsened for years as a result of of runoff from fertilizers, sewage and septic leaks, growing algae blooms that kill the sea grass, mentioned Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director for the Middle for Organic Variety.

“All these sources contribute to the inflow of nitrogen and phosphorus in the space and serves as a steroid for algae,” she mentioned, including that sea grass die-offs have been documented for years.