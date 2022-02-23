World

Florida may require high school students take financial literacy course in order to graduate

Florida may require high school students take financial literacy course in order to graduate
Florida law High school students must take a financial literacy test to graduate.

“It simply came to our notice then Florida students For financial success and this law will ensure that the necessary financial literacy resources are available for students before graduation. Financial literacy is an important key to a strong financial future and learning the basics of credit, budget, savings and investment can further prepare students for a successful future, “said Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer of Florida, in a statement. According to WFLA.

The bill, HB 1115, was unanimously approved by the Florida House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee on Wednesday, Fox 13 reported. It needs the approval of the House Education and Employment Committee before going to the House floor.

The courses will be effective Next school year If the bill is passed. Types of student bank accounts in class and how to open them, how to complete loan applications and federal income tax are calculated.

The basic principles of money management, such as expenses, credit, credit score and debt management, including retail and credit card debt, will be included in the class, as proposed.

Republican Demi Busatta Cabrera, a Republican, sponsored the bill and said students deserve to be “equipped with education and information on how to succeed in our society and improve financially,” according to Fox 13.

A similar bill in the state Senate passed unanimously in the Rules Committee on Tuesday and is ready for Senate consideration.

Gadget Clock Digital has reached out to Florida Gov. Ron Desantis to ask if he supports the law.

READ Also  CBS2’s 2/17 Thursday Morning New York Weather – Gadget Clock

