Florida model Courtney Clenney spotted in Miami hotel with father after boyfriend’s stabbing death



A woman was spotted staying at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami Instagram Model Courtney Kleney with her father in the hotel lobby bar on Friday, April 3, after being stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Christian Tobechuku Obumselli.

Miumsi Police said in a statement that Obumselli, 26, suffered “a clear knife wound” in a domestic violence incident before respondents took him 2 ½ miles to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a video of the encounter at the Grand Beach Hotel posted on social media, Kleney and his father were seen getting up and leaving the hotel lobby when another guest demanded their departure.

“You should go. Yes, you should go,” said the guest, who goes by the Instagram username nnenna_xoxo, in the video to Kleney and her father.

No charges have been filed in the case. Klein’s lawyer, Frank Preto, said he was defending himself.

Prito told Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday that Kleney and his father were at a hotel on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach because they were cooperating with the Miami Police Department’s investigation into the incident and he did not want to stay in his Miami apartment where the fatal stabbing took place. Happened last weekend.

“It is unfortunate that a member of the public, who knows absolutely nothing about the circumstances surrounding Mr. Obumselli’s death and the incident, will take the opportunity to harass the Klein family at a time when they are trying to support Courtney,” Prieto said. “Courtney was sitting at a table in the hotel lobby area with a bar. Courtney’s father was standing there trying to order a drink so they could be alone on the beach.”

The attorney claimed that “Courtney was a victim of physical, mental and emotional abuse at the hands of Mr. Obumselli” based on his firm’s investigation into the incident.

“We are also investigating whether Courtney is a victim of human trafficking,” he said.

“Mr Obumselli was involved in a violent crime last Sunday evening. He had entered Courtney’s apartment without permission at several events earlier in the night,” Prieto said. “Courtney has acted in self-defense; an investigation by both the Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dead State Attorney’s Office will lead to such a conclusion. That said, we will ask the public to understand the Klein family’s privacy at this time.”

Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney representing Obumselli’s family, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The video shows the consequences of the quarrel Retrieved from TMZ A disturbed, blood-stained woman in handcuffs is seen sitting on the verandah talking to police. The front of her white sweatpants have red spots, such as her arms, chest, abdomen and forehead.

Authorities say they interviewed a woman who was involved in a “physical conflict” with Obumselli and that detectives are investigating the murder. A law enforcement source told Gadget Clock Digital that the clinic was taken to a hospital for a mental health assessment.

Miami based WPLG 10 The couple’s friends reported a “very rocky relationship” on Friday, although sources said conflicting stories about who the attacker might be.

The couple reportedly broke up last month Miami Herald And began to sleep in the general area of ​​the Obumselli building.

Then on April 1, Miami police were sent to their apartment for a separate domestic call, citing local law enforcement sources, the paper said. Officers found signs of injuries to Klein’s arms and legs, but no arrests were made.

Kleney uses Courtney Taylor’s name on Instagram and Only Fans, where she boasts more than 2 million followers.