Florida mom thanks deputy who climbed burning apartment building to save 2-year-old daughter from fire



A Florida mother thanked a quick-witted deputy who climbed out of a three-story apartment building to rescue her two-year-old daughter during a fire over the weekend.

Barbara Elemas and her daughter Sophia met with Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pujinski on Tuesday and thanked him for his heroic action, FOX35 Orlando reported.

“I want her very much because, without her, my daughter and I probably wouldn’t be here,” Ilamus told the station. “And my sister may not be there. She showed my kids something so positive that she was willing to risk her own life and fall down three flights of stairs to save us.”

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of the reunion between Elmas, his children, and Orange County deputies on his Facebook page.

“It was a wonderful meeting, crying and hugging and laughing – and lots of toys and supplies for mom and baby!” The sheriff’s office wrote.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the islands in Orlando’s East Millennial apartment on Saturday morning, after parts of the complex caught fire, the sheriff’s office said earlier.

Pujinsky’s bodycam shows him the scale on the second floor balcony and the mother lifts her daughter upstairs. Pujinsky then lowered the baby to the ground to other deputies.

Three residents were injured in the blaze Fire officials . The sheriff’s office said there were no casualties and no deputies were injured.

Elmas said at the station that he and his four children had lost everything in the fire and were staying at a hotel in Orlando.

To help the family during their displacement, the station said the sheriff’s office provided her children with toys, gift cards and some clothes.