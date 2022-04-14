Florida mom wants answers after Microsoft exec husband gunned down in front of 2-year-old



A devastated widow begs for public help after she shot and killed her young Microsoft executive husband in front of their 2-year-old daughter in a high-rise suburb of North Florida.

“It was pure cowardice and evil,” said Kirsten Brydgun, 30, whose husband, Jared Brydgun, 33, was attacked in his car on Feb. 16 while their daughter, Bexley, was watching from her car seat. “To do it where he didn’t even have a chance to fight back, and it was done in front of his daughter. I would tell anyone who knows anything to come forward.”

The murder

The father of four has 9-year-old twins from a previous marriage. He left the older children at his ex-wife’s home in Jacksonville Beach shortly after 7:30 p.m.

According to Kirsten and police, he and the Bexley family were in a black Volkswagen Atlas when they were driving south toward their home in St. Augustine when they encountered a tire in the middle of a one-way street. He got out of his car and was shot, Sergeant. Tonia Tatar told Gadget Clock Digital. Authorities are investigating whether the tire was placed on the road to entice Jared out of his car.

“Jacksonville Beach is a safe community and killing of this nature is extremely unusual,” Tetter said of the area near the Atlantic Ocean and a 15-minute drive from the famous golf course at TPC Sagras, home to the PGA Tour.

Kirsten was at home with their 7-month-old son in London, and he feared Jared would not return.

“He was not answering my text or my calls,” he recalled. “I thought maybe he was in a car accident. My gut felt like something wasn’t going right.”

He got into a car with his mother to look for Jared. While they were driving, Kirsten kept calling Jared’s phone – but in the end, her husband did not call.

“A police officer answered but don’t tell me if he’s okay,” she thought, stopping crying. “Please come to the Jacksonville Police Department,” he said. I told my mother, ‘Jared is not right.’ I just knew, my whole body, my soul, I knew he wasn’t right. “

Once in the police department, Kirsten embraces Bexley, who was shocked to witness her father’s murder. A detective then took Kirsten aside and told her Jared was dead.

“I started crying, my hands were shaking – I was looking for a trash can because I thought I was going to throw it away. I kept saying ‘this is not real, this can’t be real,'” he said.

Kirsten and Jared

The couple first met online on a dating app and immediately clicked. “The first thing that fascinated me was her profile picture. It was with her twin children,” she said. Jared would drive 6 1/2 hours from Jacksonville to his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, to see him on the weekends when he had no children with him, he said.

About four months later, she moved to Jacksonville and the couple married in 2017.

“He was just a good guy and through,” he said. “Whenever we got into an argument he always said first I’m sorry, even though it was my fault.”

Jared was from Jacksonville and graduated from the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts before earning a college degree at the University of Utah Valley.

He was working as a user experience manager at Microsoft when he was assassinated. Kirsten also worked for the software giant as an account manager but left to become a full-time mom a few months ago.

“He was a good neighbor, a good friend, a good colleague,” Kirsten said. “He was a very dear man.”

Investigation

Kirsten declined to discuss Jared’s relationship with his ex-wife, but a source told Gadget Clock that it was under pressure. Although invited, Jared’s twin children from his previous marriage did not attend their father’s funeral. His ex-wife could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tatar urged the public to come forward with any information that could help solve Sergeant Jared’s murder. The Jacksonville Police Department has previously released surveillance video footage of a dark-colored Ford F-150, which they call a “vehicle of interest.”

“Anyone out there knows what happened or anyone involved, and we’re telling them to do the right thing,” Tatar said.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting local police with resources, including their labs, to process forensic evidence.

“We are waiting for the forensic evidence to return and when we get that information, we will go there in our investigation.” Tatar Dr. There is a 25,000 prize – authorities have offered $ 8,000 while private donors have made an additional $ 17,000 contribution.

Anyone with information should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 904-270-1661 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Bexley

Kirsten said the tragic killings had hit Bexley the hardest.

“He talked a lot about words. He said, ‘I had to cover my ears,'” Kirsten said. “When he talks about what happened, he calls it ‘The Boom.’ He says, ‘Boom! Boom! Boom! Dad on the ground.’

Kirsten said Bexley asks a lot about her father but also misses her older siblings whom she has rarely seen since the murder. “I miss them so much,” Kirsten said. “We not only lost Jared, we lost our family structure.”

Every night, Bexley sleeps with a blanket given to her by her father. Kirsten was pulling him inside, and he asked if God had a blanket. “I asked him why, and he said, ‘I want Dad to have a blanket in heaven.'”