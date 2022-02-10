World

Florida murder suspect arrested after raid at TikTok stars’ home

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Florida murder suspect arrested after raid at TikTok stars’ home
Written by admin
Florida murder suspect arrested after raid at TikTok stars’ home

Florida murder suspect arrested after raid at TikTok stars’ home

Florida police have arrested a man in alleged connection with the drive-by shooting death of an 8-year-old girl following a raid on the Florida home of TikTok’s “Island Boys,” FlyySoulja and Kodiyakredd.

Andrew James Thomas, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

He allegedly shot and killed Ron’Ziyah Atkins in a drive-by shooting in Belle Glade Friday. She had been playing outside with friends.

Andrew James Thomas, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

Andrew James Thomas, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
(Broward County)

ELLA FRENCH MURDER: CHICAGO WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZING MEMORIAL FOR SLAIN COP.

The Coral Springs Police Department arrested Thomas at the home and booked him into Broward County’s main jail Monday.

The TikTok stars, whose real names are Franky and Alex Venegas, were not implicated in any crime, according to authorities. They rose to fame after going viral last year and have a following of more than 8 million people on the social media platform.

Their manager Dovi Bezner told WPBF 25 that Thomas has been a longtime friend of the rappers, who are twins. He showed up at their house in Coral Springs a few days ago, ostensibly to crash on their couch.

“We had no idea any of this was going on,” he told the station. “We just knew him as a quiet kid and he would come and hang out and do his thing and go back to whatever.”

READ Also  Colorado's Marshall Fire already most destructive in state's history

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alex Vanegas, who was home at the time of the search warrant, according to court documents, told WPBF that he cried when he found out his friend was being arrested on murder charges.

Florida records show Thomas has a criminal history that included an armed robbery in 2019, for which he received probation. As a result, he cannot legally possess firearms.

#Florida #murder #suspect #arrested #raid #TikTok #stars #home

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  New German Chancellor Faces a Slate of Foreign Policy Crises

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment