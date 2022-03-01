Florida names Kelly Rae Finley women’s coach, gives her 5-year deal



No. 23 Florida on Monday removed the interim tag from Kelly Ray Finley’s title and gave him a five-year contract to head the team.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin announced the decision in front of the team, a move that was met with applause and group hugs.

Finlay, 36, took charge in July when Cam resigned amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse of Newbauer players.

The Gators (20-9, 10-6 Southeastern Conference) reorganized under Finley’s direction and caught fire in early January, winning 10 of 11 games to move to the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than five years. Hot Streak includes wins against five ranked teams: Texas A&M, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Georgia.

Florida has been cold since then, losing three straight to end the regular season after reaching No. 15 in the poles. The Gatters, who looked like they could pick No. 2 in this week’s SEC tournament in Nashville, dropped to fifth and will start the game against Vanderbilt or Agis on Thursday.

“What a great year,” Finlay said Monday before the school announced its promotion. “Like any team, we have had ups and downs, but I’m really proud of where we are.

“It was a tough week. We didn’t get the results we wanted, but I know we grew up. So it’s good to have these games before the tournament, and there’s a lot to learn throughout the season. And I can’t be proud of the promise of getting better. “

Finlay, a Minneapolis native, has spent the previous four seasons as an assistant under Gainesville Newbauer. He has spent time at Harvard (2008-12), Colorado (2012-16) and Arizona (2016-17).

Players have adopted Finley’s approach, which is centered around the phrase “you have enough.” They insist that they do not need legitimacy from anyone and can usually play with great confidence. Their resilience has been tested late, with Finlay seeing his team play hard last week. He urged them to tackle it, move forward and move forward with more confidence and independence.

“We don’t make excuses,” he said. “When we talk, acknowledge it and move on, one thing we do a lot is, ‘What were your thoughts? What were your feelings at the moment?’ And then, ‘If this were to happen again, what would you want them to be?’

“So now we’re in a tournament game. You lost, you’re done. Let’s talk about it. What does it create? Does it create pressure? Yes, of course. Every team is in the same situation, isn’t it? But you? Me We need to talk about those things so that you know how to get through them. “

The Gators have overtaken Newbauer, who was forcibly evicted after another incident last summer that shows he is “still having problems with the medical field,” Stricklin said.

The Independent Florida Alligator, a student-led paper not affiliated with the university, spoke to several former players and their parents before detailing the alleged abuse by Newbauer. Those players said Newbauer made racist remarks, threw basketballs at them and insulted everyone around him.

In the first season of Newbauer in 2017, Stricklin admitted to receiving reports of “some behavior that is slightly related from a cultural point of view.” Instead of asking the university to investigate, Stricklin hired a senior staff member – associate AD J. Jacobs – to oversee the program.

Stricklin said the allegations slowed down and eventually stopped and he gave Newbauer a final chance to show improvement on the court after making 46-71 in four seasons. Newbauer’s three-year contract was extended last March.

But four months later, Newbauer became involved in another situation that led to his departure. Newbauer received a 283,250 purchase which is being divided into installments.