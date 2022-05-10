Florida pair arrested for ‘indiscriminately’ firing gel Orbeez gun pellets, hitting woman in the eye



Florida police arrested two teenagers on Monday for shooting a woman in the eye with a gel pellet from an Orbis gun, mimicking a dangerous tickling challenge that has alarmed authorities.

Jacob Canane and Joshua Sanchez, both 18-years-old and from Seminole, were charged with batteries and ordinary batteries and booked into Pinellas County Jail, Clearwater police said.

Police say the teens took turns shooting at the suspects on the sidewalk, saying they were “just kidding.” The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. near Clearwater Beach on Salty’s Gulf View Boulevard, according to Fox 13 of Tampa Bay.

Police warn of danger, new tick-tack challenge sweeps us, multiple arrests made

The victim, Jamie Pesina, told the channel that he was leaving Salty’s job when he said he was almost blind. Pesina said it looked as if a rock had come to her “complete explosion” and she had fallen to the ground.

Authorities say the incident is part of a TikTok trend where users randomly shoot gel pellets and record their reactions.

“Shooting someone with an Orbiz gun is not just some harmful shenanigan; it is a crime that can leave you with a criminal record,” police said in a Facebook post. “It’s an important note for young people and their parents.”

Clearwater is about 25 miles west of Tampa.