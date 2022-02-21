Florida police fatally shoot man at wedding reception who allegedly assaulted guests, attacked officers: cops



A wedding reception in the Orlando area spread widely Saturday night when a man assaulted alleged guests and attacked two reactionary police officers, who were shot dead by an officer, according to authorities.

The shooting took place at the new Winter Park Library and Event Center in Winter Park, which opened in December. The family of the man killed in the police shooting has identified him, Daniel Patrick Knight, 39, said he was the bride’s uncle.

“He was a kind gentleman, and his only crime that night was drinking and having a good time with his family,” the family told FOX 35 Orlando in a statement. “He does not drink and works 16-hour shifts almost every day to support his family. His niece’s wedding was the first day he was able to come out and celebrate a lot.”

According to the Winter Park Police Department, officers responded to a distress call around 9:40 p.m. at a venue in the city’s historic district. The caller told the sender that the night was attacking the guests at the reception.

“Upon arrival, an officer begins talking to the subject when the officer is physically attacked by the subject, leaving the officer unconscious and on the ground,” the department said, according to Fox 35.

Knight physically assaulted a second officer as the crowd began to form, police said. During a physical altercation, police said a second officer shot Knight, who was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Both officers involved in the shooting were taken to hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were later released.

Police have not identified any officers, and it is unclear how many people were present at the reception or what caused the disturbance.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the shooting, and the officer who shot Knight has been placed in administrative charge.

In their statement, the family claimed that Knight was not attacking guests and was unarmed. According to FOX 35, they called the shooting “irrational.”

“We are working with a lawyer and the FDLE to find out the whole truth,” the statement added.