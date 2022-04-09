World

Florida police hunt for suspect who shot dog in the face

Police in Florida are searching for a man who was shot in the face by a dog on April 2.

At around 7:15 pm, an unidentified man came out of a four-door Honda Accord and fired a round at the male chocolate lab mix boot, which was loose at the time. The dog was shot in the spit, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

The unidentified man fled the scene after shooting the dog with an unidentified woman.

Booth was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic after the incident.

The incident left the one-year-old dog with a broken lower right jaw and several missing teeth.

According to the sheriff’s office, the boots are now being recovered at the emergency veterinary clinic.

The unidentified man was described by the sheriff’s office as being about 6 feet tall and had short disheveled hair with red highlighted tips.

Anyone with information that could help locate a suspect is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

