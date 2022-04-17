Florida rejects 41% of math textbooks for including CRT, most aimed at K-5 students: ‘Impermissible’



The Florida Department of Education (DOE) on Friday rejected 41% of math textbooks submitted for use in public schools in the state, citing critical race theory and other issues with the texts.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has led a push to reform the quality of education and practice in the state. Florida calls for textbooks to be submitted to publishers in 2021, with the aim of overcoming the state’s general core standards in accordance with Descent’s 2019 executive order. Rejected textbooks “included unapproved or prohibited subjects with the new Florida standard.”

The 41% rejection rate was the highest in Florida history.

Desantis prohibits 15-week abortion by law

“It appears that some publishers have tried to impose a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundations of a common core, and ideas like race essentials, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students,” Desantis said in a statement with the announcement. . “I am grateful that Commissioner Corcoran and his team at the department have done such thorough scrutiny to ensure that these textbooks comply with the law.”

Democrats claim Florida is pushing for a ‘don’t say gay’ bill. Here’s what the law actually says

The DOE clarifies that each core math course and grade is covered by at least one approved textbook.

“The largest number of books were rejected for the K-5 grade level, where an alarming 71 percent was not properly aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics and unsolicited tactics,” the DOE said in a statement.

“Reasons for rejecting the textbook include Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusion in the Common Core and unwanted additions to Social Emotion Education (SEL) in mathematics.”

The DOE further stated that publishers may apply for rejection.

The move comes just weeks after DeSantis signed the Parental Rights Act, which barred teachers from teaching children about their gender identity or sexual orientation in kindergarten and third grade.