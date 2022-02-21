Florida resident returns home to find 3 people, 2 dogs dead: police



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Three people and two dogs were found dead inside a Florida home after a roommate returned home Sunday evening, police said.

The roommate who discovered the horrific scene called Emergency Services, who said every victim was shot, WFLX reported.

Port St. Lucy Police are investigating the incident, but are not looking for a suspect at the moment, Port St. Lucy Police Sergeant. According to John Delacross outlet.

No additional information was provided.